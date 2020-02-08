Monero (XMR) Hits One Day Volume of $106.91 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Monero has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $106.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $81.22 or 0.00823527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Monero has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001910 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,435,442 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

