More Coin Price Up 4.7% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $69,655.00 and $401.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.03434873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00130307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.