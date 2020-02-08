Morgan Stanley Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $144.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.23.

Clorox stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clorox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

