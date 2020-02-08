Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 381 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,813.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

