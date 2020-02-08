Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLI. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE MLI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 222,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit