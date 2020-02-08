Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLI. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE MLI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 222,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

