Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE MLI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.