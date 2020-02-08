Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 290 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

