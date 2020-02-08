Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 370 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN opened at $381.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.16.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

