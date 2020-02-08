Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 190 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after buying an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of JBT opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $127.97.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

