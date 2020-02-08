Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 270 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of SKX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

