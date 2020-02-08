Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.05 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

