Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $387,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

