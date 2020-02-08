Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYOK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Myokardia stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 372,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,454. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Myokardia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Myokardia by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Myokardia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

