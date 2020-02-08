NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.64

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.64 and traded as low as $47.36. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NACCO Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

