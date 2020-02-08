Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:NNA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

