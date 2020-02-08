Neblio Tops 24-Hour Volume of $997,204.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00007307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Binance. Neblio has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $997,204.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016581 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,011,803 coins and its circulating supply is 15,408,581 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

