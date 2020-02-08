Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.64.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 273,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.