Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Neogen reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. 105,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,360.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,712. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

