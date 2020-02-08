NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 558,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,120.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $4,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,283,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,986,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.