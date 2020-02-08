Nimiq Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $263,165.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,062.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.02254797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.85 or 0.04499182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00765437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00813511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00117724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00703093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,277,896,202 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,646,202 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

