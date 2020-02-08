Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $88,511.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.