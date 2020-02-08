NOIA Network Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $66,223.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.05917810 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

