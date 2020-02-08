Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Hold Rating from Charter Equity

Charter Equity restated their hold rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 102,633,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,131,076. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 96,104 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

