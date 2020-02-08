Nomura Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,680.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The company has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,286.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.