NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives $47.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NRG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,115. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

