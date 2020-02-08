Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

NUAN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

