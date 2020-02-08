NuBits Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $723,006.00 and $4.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.03425546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00220426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

