nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli lowered nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research lowered nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NVT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.67. 1,057,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

