Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 79.98%.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. 921,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.