Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 79.98%.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. 921,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Earnings History for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit