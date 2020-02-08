Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 921,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,912. The company has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 161,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $845,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 320,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

