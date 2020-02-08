Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.12-3.20 EPS.

OHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 1,123,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

