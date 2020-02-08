Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.12-3.20 EPS.
OHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 1,123,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.
In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.