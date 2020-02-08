Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 392,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,824. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

