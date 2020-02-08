Omnicell’s (OMCL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their hold rating on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OMCL. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,824. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Omnicell by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Omnicell by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.