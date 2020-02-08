Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s stock price rose 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63.

About Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio systems in the United States and internationally. It provides FullMAX Base Station, and remote radios are deployed by customers to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX radios that include a variety of security measures to protect the network against cyber terrorist attacks, and to safeguard critical assets and information.

