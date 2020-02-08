Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.74

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.74 and last traded at C$62.63, with a volume of 329782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.63.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Open Text from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at C$3,041,251.49. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$2,920,465.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,563,631.53.

Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.