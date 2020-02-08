Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.74

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.74 and last traded at C$62.63, with a volume of 329782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.63.
Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Open Text from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.
Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.