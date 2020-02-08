Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 6.2%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52, 7,709,931 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 4,100,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,942.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,397,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,729. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

