Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 6.2%

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52, 7,709,931 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 4,100,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,942.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,397,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,729. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit