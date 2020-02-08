Optimal Shelf Availability Token (OSA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $723,005.00

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a market cap of $723,005.00 and $2,122.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s launch date was April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . The official website for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is token.osadc.io/en . Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Token Trading

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

