O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.37-4.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 19.03-19.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

