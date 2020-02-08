O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.03-19.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY20 guidance to $19.03-19.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.00.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.69. 1,175,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $349.71 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,998,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

