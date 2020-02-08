O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.03-19.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 19.03-19.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.13. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total transaction of $2,133,689.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total transaction of $3,301,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

