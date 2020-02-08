Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Down 1.9%

Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN) was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.83 ($0.05), approximately 20,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $483.41 million and a PE ratio of 919.47.

About Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc operates an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, vegetable, root crop, and horticulture growers, as well as farm businesses under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

