Oroplata Resources (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Up 23%

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) was up 23% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 6,316,748 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,682,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Oroplata Resources (OTCMKTS:ABML)

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

