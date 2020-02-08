Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. 182,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,245. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

