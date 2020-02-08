Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

KIDS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 182,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

