Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.11

Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 19927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.80.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

