Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.47.

NYSE OC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 831,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,854. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $515,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,646.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,079. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

