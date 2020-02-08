Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $946,738.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 87.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.