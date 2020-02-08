Panmure Gordon Trims Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Target Price to GBX 47

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price reduced by Panmure Gordon from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 47 ($0.62) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Griffin Mining stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 61 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,215. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 62.15 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.56).

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Dal S. Brynelsen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.