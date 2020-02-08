Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total transaction of $214,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,211. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $258.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.64 and a 200-day moving average of $233.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

