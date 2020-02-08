Parallel Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.